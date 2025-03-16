Valute / SVC
SVC: Service Properties Trust - Shares of Beneficial Interest
2.82 USD 0.08 (2.76%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SVC ha avuto una variazione del -2.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.79 e ad un massimo di 2.91.
Segui le dinamiche di Service Properties Trust - Shares of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.79 2.91
Intervallo Annuale
1.71 4.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.90
- Apertura
- 2.90
- Bid
- 2.82
- Ask
- 3.12
- Minimo
- 2.79
- Massimo
- 2.91
- Volume
- 2.134 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- -38.02%
20 settembre, sabato