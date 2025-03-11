クォートセクション
通貨 / STSS
STSS: Sharps Technology Inc

8.09 USD 0.04 (0.49%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

STSSの今日の為替レートは、-0.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.02の安値と8.67の高値で取引されました。

Sharps Technology Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
8.02 8.67
1年のレンジ
0.01 18.23
以前の終値
8.13
始値
8.25
買値
8.09
買値
8.39
安値
8.02
高値
8.67
出来高
1.656 K
1日の変化
-0.49%
1ヶ月の変化
-35.54%
6ヶ月の変化
20125.00%
1年の変化
145.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K