STSS: Sharps Technology Inc
8.09 USD 0.04 (0.49%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
STSSの今日の為替レートは、-0.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.02の安値と8.67の高値で取引されました。
Sharps Technology Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
8.02 8.67
1年のレンジ
0.01 18.23
- 以前の終値
- 8.13
- 始値
- 8.25
- 買値
- 8.09
- 買値
- 8.39
- 安値
- 8.02
- 高値
- 8.67
- 出来高
- 1.656 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.49%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -35.54%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20125.00%
- 1年の変化
- 145.15%
