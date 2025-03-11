Valute / STSS
STSS: Sharps Technology Inc
8.16 USD 0.07 (0.87%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STSS ha avuto una variazione del 0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.85 e ad un massimo di 8.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Sharps Technology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
STSS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.85 8.25
Intervallo Annuale
0.01 18.23
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.09
- Apertura
- 8.08
- Bid
- 8.16
- Ask
- 8.46
- Minimo
- 7.85
- Massimo
- 8.25
- Volume
- 731
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- -34.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20300.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 147.27%
21 settembre, domenica