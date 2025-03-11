Currencies / STSS
STSS: Sharps Technology Inc
8.47 USD 0.42 (4.72%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STSS exchange rate has changed by -4.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.90 and at a high of 8.73.
Follow Sharps Technology Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
STSS News
- Sharps Technology partners with Pudgy Penguins for Solana treasury exposure
- Sharps Technology enters equity sales agreement for up to $236.6 million
- Solana Outgains Bitcoin, Ethereum After DeFi Development Bags $77 Million In SOL For Corporate Reserves - Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)
- Sharps Technology raises over $400 million to buy Solana cryptocurrency
- Sharps Technology (STSS) Stock Is Up 130% Over The Past Week: What's Going On? - Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.32%
- Institutions Hold $1.72 Billion In Solana, Strategic Reserve Data Reveals
- Sharps Technology Soars After Insider Buys and $400M Solana Treasury Plan - Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS)
- Why Is Sharps Technology Stock Skyrocketing Monday? - Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS)
- Sharps Technology stock soars after $400 million private placement
- Sharps Technology raises over $400 million for Solana digital asset strategy
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks (July 18, 2025)
- Sharps Technology appoints Paul Danner as executive chairman, updates board roles
- Sharps Technology CEO, Robert Hayes, to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum on June 12 at 9:30AM ET
- Sharps Technology CEO, Robert Hayes, to Present at the Virtual Investor Summit on June 10, 2025
- Sharps Technology stock soars on first commercial shipments
- Why Liberty Energy Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)
- Nasdaq Surges 2%; Goldman Sachs Posts Upbeat Earnings - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)
- Why WaFd Shares Are Trading Higher By 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Mobile Infrastructure (AMEX:BEEP)
- Dow Tumbles Over 800 Points; US Inflation Rate Falls In March - Damon (NASDAQ:DMN), Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA)
- Why ReShape Lifesciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- Why Braze Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Argan (NYSE:AGX)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/3/25 - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
7.90 8.73
Year Range
0.01 18.23
- Previous Close
- 8.89
- Open
- 8.69
- Bid
- 8.47
- Ask
- 8.77
- Low
- 7.90
- High
- 8.73
- Volume
- 1.234 K
- Daily Change
- -4.72%
- Month Change
- -32.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 21075.00%
- Year Change
- 156.67%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev