通貨 / SPIR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SPIR: Spire Global Inc Class A
10.07 USD 0.04 (0.40%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SPIRの今日の為替レートは、0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.07の安値と10.52の高値で取引されました。
Spire Global Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPIR News
- Spire Global stock holds Buy rating at Canaccord on positive NOAA outlook
- Spire Global secures $11.2 million NOAA contract for weather data
- Spire secures $2.5 million NOAA contract for ocean wind data
- Spire Global receives NYSE non-compliance notice over late filing
- Spire Global: Multi-Million Deals Could Snowball From Here - Initiating A Buy (NYSE:SPIR)
- Earnings call transcript: Spir Group ASA sees 11% revenue growth in Q2 2025
- Spir Group Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 11%, transforms into pure-play real estate tech
- Macquarie Global Listed Real Assets Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Spire Global stock, maintains $17 price target
- Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- European Space Agency awards Spire Global contract for satellite data
- Spire expands space reconnaissance with new RF intelligence tools
- Spire Global stock steady as PwC resigns as auditor, Stifel maintains Buy
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/17/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- NASA extends Spire Global’s data contract with $1.2 million award
- Spire Global launches aircraft weather exposure analytics platform
- Spire Global (SPIR) executive chairman Platzer sells $1.59m in shares
- Stifel analysts reiterate Buy rating on Spire Global stock
- Spire Global stock target cut to $17 at Stifel, maintains Buy rating
- Spire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
- Spire Global wins spot on $237 million Space Force contract
- Spire Global Stock Is Surging Tuesday: What's Happening? - Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)
- Spire Global stock soars on litigation resolution
- Spire Global Stock: Still A Buyer Despite Recent Challenges (NYSE:SPIR)
1日のレンジ
10.07 10.52
1年のレンジ
6.85 21.43
- 以前の終値
- 10.03
- 始値
- 10.19
- 買値
- 10.07
- 買値
- 10.37
- 安値
- 10.07
- 高値
- 10.52
- 出来高
- 751
- 1日の変化
- 0.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.99%
- 1年の変化
- 2.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K