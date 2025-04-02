クォートセクション
通貨 / SPIR
SPIR: Spire Global Inc Class A

10.07 USD 0.04 (0.40%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SPIRの今日の為替レートは、0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.07の安値と10.52の高値で取引されました。

Spire Global Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
10.07 10.52
1年のレンジ
6.85 21.43
以前の終値
10.03
始値
10.19
買値
10.07
買値
10.37
安値
10.07
高値
10.52
出来高
751
1日の変化
0.40%
1ヶ月の変化
13.53%
6ヶ月の変化
26.99%
1年の変化
2.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K