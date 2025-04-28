通貨 / SPCB
SPCB: SuperCom Ltd
11.65 USD 0.95 (8.88%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SPCBの今日の為替レートは、8.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.85の安値と11.75の高値で取引されました。
SuperCom Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SPCB News
- SuperCom、過去1年間で12番目の新州となるウィスコンシン州に進出
- SuperCom expands into Wisconsin, marking 12th new state in past year
- SuperCom、Q3インベスターサミットにて：戦略的成長と市場拡大
- SuperCom at Q3 Investor Summit: Strategic Growth and Market Expansion
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- SuperCom secures second electronic monitoring contract in Alabama
- SuperCom Net Income Jumps 80 Percent
- SuperCom (SPCB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Supercom earnings beat by $0.60, revenue fell short of estimates
- SuperCom: An Undiscovered Microcap With 10-Fold Potential Upside (NASDAQ:SPCB)
- Supercom stock rises after securing new electronic monitoring contract in Tennessee
- SuperCom secures North Carolina tech contract
- SuperCom expands US footprint with Nebraska contract
- Supercom at Sidoti Conference: Electronic Monitoring Growth Strategy
- Supercom earnings beat by $1.62, revenue fell short of estimates
- SuperCom Reports Record Net Income of $4.2 Million and EPS of $1.2 for First Quarter 2025
- SuperCom (SPCB) Stock Is Extremely Volatile: What's Going On? - SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)
1日のレンジ
10.85 11.75
1年のレンジ
2.96 18.96
- 以前の終値
- 10.70
- 始値
- 10.97
- 買値
- 11.65
- 買値
- 11.95
- 安値
- 10.85
- 高値
- 11.75
- 出来高
- 258
- 1日の変化
- 8.88%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 32.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 71.32%
- 1年の変化
- 215.72%
