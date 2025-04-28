Currencies / SPCB
SPCB: SuperCom Ltd
11.10 USD 0.81 (7.87%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPCB exchange rate has changed by 7.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.91 and at a high of 11.25.
Follow SuperCom Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SPCB News
Daily Range
9.91 11.25
Year Range
2.96 18.96
- Previous Close
- 10.29
- Open
- 10.17
- Bid
- 11.10
- Ask
- 11.40
- Low
- 9.91
- High
- 11.25
- Volume
- 230
- Daily Change
- 7.87%
- Month Change
- 25.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 63.24%
- Year Change
- 200.81%
