SKYE: SKYE BIOSCIENCE INC
3.94 USD 0.03 (0.77%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SKYEの今日の為替レートは、0.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.85の安値と4.19の高値で取引されました。
SKYE BIOSCIENCE INCダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SKYE News
1日のレンジ
3.85 4.19
1年のレンジ
1.14 5.95
- 以前の終値
- 3.91
- 始値
- 3.93
- 買値
- 3.94
- 買値
- 4.24
- 安値
- 3.85
- 高値
- 4.19
- 出来高
- 482
- 1日の変化
- 0.77%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 143.21%
- 1年の変化
- 1.29%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K