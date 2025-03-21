货币 / SKYE
SKYE: SKYE BIOSCIENCE INC
3.91 USD 0.05 (1.30%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SKYE汇率已更改1.30%。当日，交易品种以低点3.85和高点4.02进行交易。
关注SKYE BIOSCIENCE INC动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SKYE新闻
日范围
3.85 4.02
年范围
1.14 5.95
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.86
- 开盘价
- 3.87
- 卖价
- 3.91
- 买价
- 4.21
- 最低价
- 3.85
- 最高价
- 4.02
- 交易量
- 201
- 日变化
- 1.30%
- 月变化
- 10.45%
- 6个月变化
- 141.36%
- 年变化
- 0.51%
