SES: SES AI Corporation Class A

1.58 USD 0.27 (20.61%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SESの今日の為替レートは、20.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.34の安値と1.58の高値で取引されました。

SES AI Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.34 1.58
1年のレンジ
0.24 2.52
以前の終値
1.31
始値
1.34
買値
1.58
買値
1.88
安値
1.34
高値
1.58
出来高
7.583 K
1日の変化
20.61%
1ヶ月の変化
46.30%
6ヶ月の変化
203.85%
1年の変化
143.08%
