SES: SES AI Corporation Class A
1.58 USD 0.27 (20.61%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SESの今日の為替レートは、20.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.34の安値と1.58の高値で取引されました。
SES AI Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
1.34 1.58
1年のレンジ
0.24 2.52
- 以前の終値
- 1.31
- 始値
- 1.34
- 買値
- 1.58
- 買値
- 1.88
- 安値
- 1.34
- 高値
- 1.58
- 出来高
- 7.583 K
- 1日の変化
- 20.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 46.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 203.85%
- 1年の変化
- 143.08%
