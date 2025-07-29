货币 / SES
SES: SES AI Corporation Class A
1.31 USD 0.03 (2.34%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SES汇率已更改2.34%。当日，交易品种以低点1.25和高点1.35进行交易。
关注SES AI Corporation Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SES新闻
- 加拿大股市收低；截至收盘加拿大多伦多S&P/TSX 综合指数下跌0.42%
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.42%
- 加拿大股市上涨；截至收盘加拿大多伦多S&P/TSX 综合指数上涨0.78%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.78%
- CESA集团2026财年第一季度业绩强劲，收入增长8%
- Earnings call transcript: CESA Group sees strong Q1 2026 growth with revenue up 8%
- Sesa Q1 2026 presentation: returns to growth with 8% revenue increase
- SES AI appoints Andrew Boyd to board of directors
- Can B1 Shipments Push QuantumScape Closer to 2026 Road Testing?
- Can QuantumScape's Business Model Reduce Losses & Boost Stability?
- QuantumScape vs. SES AI: Which Next-Gen Battery Stock Holds the Edge?
- Will VWAGY's Backing Turn QS Into a Battery Powerhouse?
- Is Cobra the Growth Engine That Can Drive QuantumScape Higher?
- Amprius Technologies: Strong Long-Term Growth Ahead For Lithium Battery Disruptor (AMPX)
- Ses Ai Q2 Revenue Matches Estimates
- Why SES AI Stock Plunged Today
- SES AI earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- SES AI Corporation (SES) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SES AI Corporation (SES) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Why SES AI Stock Surged 13% Higher Today
- Earnings call transcript: SES AI Corp Q2 2025 misses revenue expectations
- Satellite firm SES wins $90 million contract to support U.S. Army
- SES AI regains NYSE compliance as share price stays above $1 threshold
- Earnings call transcript: Secure Waste Infrastructure Q2 2025 sees solid growth
日范围
1.25 1.35
年范围
0.24 2.52
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.28
- 开盘价
- 1.27
- 卖价
- 1.31
- 买价
- 1.61
- 最低价
- 1.25
- 最高价
- 1.35
- 交易量
- 2.098 K
- 日变化
- 2.34%
- 月变化
- 21.30%
- 6个月变化
- 151.92%
- 年变化
- 101.54%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值