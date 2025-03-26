通貨 / RILY
RILY: B. Riley Financial Inc
7.16 USD 0.37 (4.91%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RILYの今日の為替レートは、-4.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.13の安値と7.90の高値で取引されました。
B. Riley Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
7.13 7.90
1年のレンジ
2.67 7.90
- 以前の終値
- 7.53
- 始値
- 7.66
- 買値
- 7.16
- 買値
- 7.46
- 安値
- 7.13
- 高値
- 7.90
- 出来高
- 2.349 K
- 1日の変化
- -4.91%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 32.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 85.01%
- 1年の変化
- 35.86%
