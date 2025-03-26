クォートセクション
RILY: B. Riley Financial Inc

7.16 USD 0.37 (4.91%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RILYの今日の為替レートは、-4.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.13の安値と7.90の高値で取引されました。

B. Riley Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
7.13 7.90
1年のレンジ
2.67 7.90
以前の終値
7.53
始値
7.66
買値
7.16
買値
7.46
安値
7.13
高値
7.90
出来高
2.349 K
1日の変化
-4.91%
1ヶ月の変化
32.35%
6ヶ月の変化
85.01%
1年の変化
35.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K