RILY: B. Riley Financial Inc
6.84 USD 0.32 (4.47%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von RILY hat sich für heute um -4.47% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.42 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die B. Riley Financial Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
6.77 7.42
Jahresspanne
2.67 7.90
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.16
- Eröffnung
- 7.19
- Bid
- 6.84
- Ask
- 7.14
- Tief
- 6.77
- Hoch
- 7.42
- Volumen
- 700
- Tagesänderung
- -4.47%
- Monatsänderung
- 26.43%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 76.74%
- Jahresänderung
- 29.79%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K