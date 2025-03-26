시세섹션
통화 / RILY
주식로 돌아가기

RILY: B. Riley Financial Inc

6.75 USD 0.41 (5.73%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

RILY 환율이 오늘 -5.73%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.63이고 고가는 7.42이었습니다.

B. Riley Financial Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RILY News

일일 변동 비율
6.63 7.42
년간 변동
2.67 7.90
이전 종가
7.16
시가
7.19
Bid
6.75
Ask
7.05
저가
6.63
고가
7.42
볼륨
2.110 K
일일 변동
-5.73%
월 변동
24.77%
6개월 변동
74.42%
년간 변동율
28.08%
20 9월, 토요일