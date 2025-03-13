通貨 / QRHC
QRHC: Quest Resource Holding Corporation
1.60 USD 0.04 (2.56%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
QRHCの今日の為替レートは、2.56%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.48の安値と1.61の高値で取引されました。
Quest Resource Holding Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
1.48 1.61
1年のレンジ
1.48 8.52
- 以前の終値
- 1.56
- 始値
- 1.56
- 買値
- 1.60
- 買値
- 1.90
- 安値
- 1.48
- 高値
- 1.61
- 出来高
- 327
- 1日の変化
- 2.56%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -13.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -38.46%
- 1年の変化
- -79.77%
