Divisas / QRHC
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
QRHC: Quest Resource Holding Corporation
1.56 USD 0.01 (0.64%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de QRHC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.61.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Quest Resource Holding Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QRHC News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 28th
- Quest Resource: Price Has Become More Logical, But Still Unattractive Given Risks (QRHC)
- Quest Resource stock rating downgraded by Northland to Market Perform
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:QRHC)
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Quest Resource (QRHC) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Quest Resource Q2 2025 misses forecasts, stock dips
- Quest Resource earnings missed by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:QRHC)
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
1.56 1.61
Rango anual
1.55 8.52
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.57
- Open
- 1.57
- Bid
- 1.56
- Ask
- 1.86
- Low
- 1.56
- High
- 1.61
- Volumen
- 110
- Cambio diario
- -0.64%
- Cambio mensual
- -15.22%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -40.00%
- Cambio anual
- -80.28%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B