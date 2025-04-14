通貨 / PKE
PKE: Park Aerospace Corp
19.77 USD 0.76 (4.00%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PKEの今日の為替レートは、4.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.73の安値と19.83の高値で取引されました。
Park Aerospace Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PKE News
1日のレンジ
18.73 19.83
1年のレンジ
11.97 20.72
- 以前の終値
- 19.01
- 始値
- 19.28
- 買値
- 19.77
- 買値
- 20.07
- 安値
- 18.73
- 高値
- 19.83
- 出来高
- 229
- 1日の変化
- 4.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.92%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 46.55%
- 1年の変化
- 53.26%
