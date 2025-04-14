クォートセクション
通貨 / PKE
株に戻る

PKE: Park Aerospace Corp

19.77 USD 0.76 (4.00%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PKEの今日の為替レートは、4.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.73の安値と19.83の高値で取引されました。

Park Aerospace Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PKE News

1日のレンジ
18.73 19.83
1年のレンジ
11.97 20.72
以前の終値
19.01
始値
19.28
買値
19.77
買値
20.07
安値
18.73
高値
19.83
出来高
229
1日の変化
4.00%
1ヶ月の変化
6.92%
6ヶ月の変化
46.55%
1年の変化
53.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K