货币 / PKE
PKE: Park Aerospace Corp
18.97 USD 0.05 (0.26%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PKE汇率已更改-0.26%。当日，交易品种以低点18.65和高点19.26进行交易。
关注Park Aerospace Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PKE新闻
- Park Aerospace declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share
- SIFCO Stock Surges 101.1% in Three Months: What's Fueling the Rally?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson, Oil-Dri Corp. of America and Park Aerospace
- Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Berkshire Hathaway & Johnson & Johnson
- PKE Upgraded to Outperform on Defense Wins, Margin Growth
- Park Aerospace director Dale Blanchfield retires after 21 years
- PKE Stock Rises 23% as Q1 Earnings Up Y/Y on Defense Demand Surge
- Park Aerospace: Undiscovered Beneficiary Of Increased Global Defense Spending (NYSE:PKE)
- Park Aerospace (PKE) Q1 2026 Earnings Transcript
- Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Park Aerospace Q1 2026 results spark stock movement
- Park Aerospace Q1 FY2026 slides: Sales hit $15.4M as defense segment grows
- Payrolls And Job Openings In Focus, With Constellation Brands Set To Report Earnings
- Park Aerospace Corp. Declares Cash Dividend
- Park Aerospace Q4 2025 slides: Revenue hits $16.9M as aerospace demand strengthens
- Earnings call transcript: Park Aerospace Q4 2025 sees strong sales and strategic growth
- Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results
- Park Aerospace Stock: The Fogs Of Trade War (NYSE:PKE)
日范围
18.65 19.26
年范围
11.97 20.72
- 前一天收盘价
- 19.02
- 开盘价
- 19.04
- 卖价
- 18.97
- 买价
- 19.27
- 最低价
- 18.65
- 最高价
- 19.26
- 交易量
- 76
- 日变化
- -0.26%
- 月变化
- 2.60%
- 6个月变化
- 40.62%
- 年变化
- 47.05%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值