PKE: Park Aerospace Corp
19.02 USD 0.17 (0.89%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PKE exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.81 and at a high of 19.29.
Follow Park Aerospace Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PKE News
- Park Aerospace declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share
- SIFCO Stock Surges 101.1% in Three Months: What's Fueling the Rally?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson, Oil-Dri Corp. of America and Park Aerospace
- Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Berkshire Hathaway & Johnson & Johnson
- PKE Upgraded to Outperform on Defense Wins, Margin Growth
- Park Aerospace director Dale Blanchfield retires after 21 years
- PKE Stock Rises 23% as Q1 Earnings Up Y/Y on Defense Demand Surge
- Park Aerospace: Undiscovered Beneficiary Of Increased Global Defense Spending (NYSE:PKE)
- Park Aerospace (PKE) Q1 2026 Earnings Transcript
- Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Park Aerospace Q1 2026 results spark stock movement
- Park Aerospace Q1 FY2026 slides: Sales hit $15.4M as defense segment grows
- Payrolls And Job Openings In Focus, With Constellation Brands Set To Report Earnings
- Park Aerospace Corp. Declares Cash Dividend
- Park Aerospace Q4 2025 slides: Revenue hits $16.9M as aerospace demand strengthens
- Earnings call transcript: Park Aerospace Q4 2025 sees strong sales and strategic growth
- Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results
- Park Aerospace Stock: The Fogs Of Trade War (NYSE:PKE)
Daily Range
18.81 19.29
Year Range
11.97 20.72
- Previous Close
- 19.19
- Open
- 19.09
- Bid
- 19.02
- Ask
- 19.32
- Low
- 18.81
- High
- 19.29
- Volume
- 162
- Daily Change
- -0.89%
- Month Change
- 2.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.99%
- Year Change
- 47.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%