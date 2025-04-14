QuotazioniSezioni
PKE
PKE: Park Aerospace Corp

19.00 USD 0.77 (3.89%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PKE ha avuto una variazione del -3.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.00 e ad un massimo di 19.77.

Segui le dinamiche di Park Aerospace Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.00 19.77
Intervallo Annuale
11.97 20.72
Chiusura Precedente
19.77
Apertura
19.60
Bid
19.00
Ask
19.30
Minimo
19.00
Massimo
19.77
Volume
161
Variazione giornaliera
-3.89%
Variazione Mensile
2.76%
Variazione Semestrale
40.85%
Variazione Annuale
47.29%
21 settembre, domenica