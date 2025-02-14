通貨 / OPI
OPI: Office Properties Income Trust - of Beneficial Interest
0.45 USD 0.12 (21.05%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OPIの今日の為替レートは、-21.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.37の安値と0.48の高値で取引されました。
Office Properties Income Trust - of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
0.37 0.48
1年のレンジ
0.18 2.20
- 以前の終値
- 0.57
- 始値
- 0.46
- 買値
- 0.45
- 買値
- 0.75
- 安値
- 0.37
- 高値
- 0.48
- 出来高
- 11.247 K
- 1日の変化
- -21.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 104.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.26%
- 1年の変化
- -79.17%
