통화 / OPI
OPI: Office Properties Income Trust - of Beneficial Interest
0.39 USD 0.06 (13.33%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
OPI 환율이 오늘 -13.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.39이고 고가는 0.50이었습니다.
Office Properties Income Trust - of Beneficial Interest 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
0.39 0.50
년간 변동
0.18 2.20
- 이전 종가
- 0.45
- 시가
- 0.44
- Bid
- 0.39
- Ask
- 0.69
- 저가
- 0.39
- 고가
- 0.50
- 볼륨
- 5.056 K
- 일일 변동
- -13.33%
- 월 변동
- 77.27%
- 6개월 변동
- -17.02%
- 년간 변동율
- -81.94%
20 9월, 토요일