ODP: The ODP Corporation
21.82 USD 0.14 (0.65%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ODPの今日の為替レートは、0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.55の安値と22.23の高値で取引されました。
The ODP Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ODP News
1日のレンジ
21.55 22.23
1年のレンジ
11.84 32.21
- 以前の終値
- 21.68
- 始値
- 21.75
- 買値
- 21.82
- 買値
- 22.12
- 安値
- 21.55
- 高値
- 22.23
- 出来高
- 850
- 1日の変化
- 0.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.65%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 53.23%
- 1年の変化
- -25.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K