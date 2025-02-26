クォートセクション
通貨 / ODP
ODP: The ODP Corporation

21.82 USD 0.14 (0.65%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ODPの今日の為替レートは、0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.55の安値と22.23の高値で取引されました。

The ODP Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
21.55 22.23
1年のレンジ
11.84 32.21
以前の終値
21.68
始値
21.75
買値
21.82
買値
22.12
安値
21.55
高値
22.23
出来高
850
1日の変化
0.65%
1ヶ月の変化
9.65%
6ヶ月の変化
53.23%
1年の変化
-25.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K