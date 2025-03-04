통화 / ODP
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ODP: The ODP Corporation
20.82 USD 1.00 (4.58%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ODP 환율이 오늘 -4.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.46이고 고가는 21.68이었습니다.
The ODP Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ODP News
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Investors Heavily Search The ODP Corporation (ODP): Here is What You Need to Know
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why The ODP Corporation (ODP) is a Trending Stock
- ODP Business Solutions signs hospitality purchasing contract with OMNIA
- Is Trending Stock The ODP Corporation (ODP) a Buy Now?
- Why Is ODP Stock Gaining Wednesday? - ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)
- ODP (ODP) Fiscal Q2 EPS Jumps 42%
- ODP Q2 2025 presentation: Cash flow doubles despite revenue challenges
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ODP Corp announces second quarter earnings release for 2025
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- The ODP Corporation (ODP) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- ODP Corporation Stock: Frontloading And School Shopping May Improve Results (ODP)
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Jim Cramer: This Consumer Cyclical Stock Is An 'Interesting Spec' - ODP (NASDAQ:ODP), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)
- ODP Corporation: A Busted Story, But Not A Broken Business (NASDAQ:ODP)
- Office Depot CEO Says It Can Mitigate Potential Tariffs Impact After Q1 Profit Dip - ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)
- Rockwell Automation Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Oscar Health, Charles River Laboratories, Walt Disney, Voya Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI), BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)
- Eagle Financial Services, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Bausch & Lomb (NYSE:BLCO), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- What's Going On With Cava Group Stock Thursday? - Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA)
- Cava Group stock rises on S&P MidCap 400 inclusion; Angi shares climb after SmallCap 600 update
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (NASDAQ:GLRE)
일일 변동 비율
20.46 21.68
년간 변동
11.84 32.21
- 이전 종가
- 21.82
- 시가
- 21.68
- Bid
- 20.82
- Ask
- 21.12
- 저가
- 20.46
- 고가
- 21.68
- 볼륨
- 1.110 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.58%
- 월 변동
- 4.62%
- 6개월 변동
- 46.21%
- 년간 변동율
- -29.23%
20 9월, 토요일