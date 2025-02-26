Currencies / ODP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ODP: The ODP Corporation
21.43 USD 0.96 (4.69%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ODP exchange rate has changed by 4.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.26 and at a high of 21.47.
Follow The ODP Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ODP News
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why The ODP Corporation (ODP) is a Trending Stock
- ODP Business Solutions signs hospitality purchasing contract with OMNIA
- Is Trending Stock The ODP Corporation (ODP) a Buy Now?
- Why Is ODP Stock Gaining Wednesday? - ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)
- ODP (ODP) Fiscal Q2 EPS Jumps 42%
- ODP Q2 2025 presentation: Cash flow doubles despite revenue challenges
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ODP Corp announces second quarter earnings release for 2025
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- The ODP Corporation (ODP) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- ODP Corporation Stock: Frontloading And School Shopping May Improve Results (ODP)
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Jim Cramer: This Consumer Cyclical Stock Is An 'Interesting Spec' - ODP (NASDAQ:ODP), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)
- ODP Corporation: A Busted Story, But Not A Broken Business (NASDAQ:ODP)
- Office Depot CEO Says It Can Mitigate Potential Tariffs Impact After Q1 Profit Dip - ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)
- Rockwell Automation Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Oscar Health, Charles River Laboratories, Walt Disney, Voya Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI), BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)
- Eagle Financial Services, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Bausch & Lomb (NYSE:BLCO), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- What's Going On With Cava Group Stock Thursday? - Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA)
- Cava Group stock rises on S&P MidCap 400 inclusion; Angi shares climb after SmallCap 600 update
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (NASDAQ:GLRE)
- ODP Corporation Stock Plunges Over 20%: Q4 Earnings Misses Expectations As Sales Drop - ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)
- The ODP Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ODP)
Daily Range
20.26 21.47
Year Range
11.84 32.21
- Previous Close
- 20.47
- Open
- 20.57
- Bid
- 21.43
- Ask
- 21.73
- Low
- 20.26
- High
- 21.47
- Volume
- 990
- Daily Change
- 4.69%
- Month Change
- 7.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 50.49%
- Year Change
- -27.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%