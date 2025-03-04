Valute / ODP
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ODP: The ODP Corporation
20.82 USD 1.00 (4.58%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ODP ha avuto una variazione del -4.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.46 e ad un massimo di 21.68.
Segui le dinamiche di The ODP Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ODP News
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Investors Heavily Search The ODP Corporation (ODP): Here is What You Need to Know
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why The ODP Corporation (ODP) is a Trending Stock
- ODP Business Solutions signs hospitality purchasing contract with OMNIA
- Is Trending Stock The ODP Corporation (ODP) a Buy Now?
- Why Is ODP Stock Gaining Wednesday? - ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)
- ODP (ODP) Fiscal Q2 EPS Jumps 42%
- ODP Q2 2025 presentation: Cash flow doubles despite revenue challenges
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ODP Corp announces second quarter earnings release for 2025
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- The ODP Corporation (ODP) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- ODP Corporation Stock: Frontloading And School Shopping May Improve Results (ODP)
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Jim Cramer: This Consumer Cyclical Stock Is An 'Interesting Spec' - ODP (NASDAQ:ODP), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)
- ODP Corporation: A Busted Story, But Not A Broken Business (NASDAQ:ODP)
- Office Depot CEO Says It Can Mitigate Potential Tariffs Impact After Q1 Profit Dip - ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)
- Rockwell Automation Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Oscar Health, Charles River Laboratories, Walt Disney, Voya Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI), BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)
- Eagle Financial Services, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Bausch & Lomb (NYSE:BLCO), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- What's Going On With Cava Group Stock Thursday? - Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA)
- Cava Group stock rises on S&P MidCap 400 inclusion; Angi shares climb after SmallCap 600 update
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (NASDAQ:GLRE)
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.46 21.68
Intervallo Annuale
11.84 32.21
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.82
- Apertura
- 21.68
- Bid
- 20.82
- Ask
- 21.12
- Minimo
- 20.46
- Massimo
- 21.68
- Volume
- 1.110 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 46.21%
- Variazione Annuale
- -29.23%
20 settembre, sabato