ODP: The ODP Corporation

20.82 USD 1.00 (4.58%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ODP ha avuto una variazione del -4.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.46 e ad un massimo di 21.68.

Segui le dinamiche di The ODP Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
20.46 21.68
Intervallo Annuale
11.84 32.21
Chiusura Precedente
21.82
Apertura
21.68
Bid
20.82
Ask
21.12
Minimo
20.46
Massimo
21.68
Volume
1.110 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.58%
Variazione Mensile
4.62%
Variazione Semestrale
46.21%
Variazione Annuale
-29.23%
