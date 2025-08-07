クォートセクション
通貨 / OBDC
株に戻る

OBDC: Blue Owl Capital Corporation

13.84 USD 0.09 (0.65%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OBDCの今日の為替レートは、0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.67の安値と13.92の高値で取引されました。

Blue Owl Capital Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OBDC News

1日のレンジ
13.67 13.92
1年のレンジ
12.11 15.73
以前の終値
13.75
始値
13.74
買値
13.84
買値
14.14
安値
13.67
高値
13.92
出来高
3.022 K
1日の変化
0.65%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.01%
6ヶ月の変化
-5.66%
1年の変化
-4.81%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K