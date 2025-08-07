通貨 / OBDC
OBDC: Blue Owl Capital Corporation
13.84 USD 0.09 (0.65%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OBDCの今日の為替レートは、0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.67の安値と13.92の高値で取引されました。
Blue Owl Capital Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
OBDC News
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- FSK KKR Capital Stock: A Dividend Cut May Be Closer Than I Anticipated (NYSE:FSK)
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2
- BDC Investing: A Comprehensive Guide For Investors
- The Worst Setup For BDCs In Years
- Clear Street initiates Buy rating on Blue Owl Capital Corp. stock with $15 target
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- Blue Owl Technology Finance: New BDC In Town, But I'm Not Buying (NYSE:OTF)
- Blue Owl Capital: Hard For Me To Turn Bullish Right Now (NYSE:OBDC)
- Inside The Income Factory: Credit Asset Investing With Steven Bavaria
- U.S. Life Insurance Q2'25 Earnings Recap: AI, New 401(k) Options, Strategic Moves
- PBDC: It Has Become Even Less Attractive Way To Capture BDC Exposure (NYSEARCA:PBDC)
- Blue Owl Capital stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Blue Owl Capital updates credit facility diligence procedures with amendment
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- BDC Weekly Review: BDC Earnings Deluge
- Blue Owl Capital Stock: 108% Coverage, Strong NII Growth, NAV Discount (NYSE:OBDC)
- My 5% Rule: The Easiest Retirement Investing Strategy I'll Ever Share
- Hunting For Cheap Dividends, Yields 10.4%: Blue Owl Capital Stock (NYSE:OBDC)
- Blue Owl Capital's Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Investment Results
- OBDC Trades At A -6.25% Discount To NAV, While Producing A Double Digit Dividend Yield
- The Near-Perfect 7% Income Portfolio: My Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Blue Owl Capital Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:OBDC)
1日のレンジ
13.67 13.92
1年のレンジ
12.11 15.73
- 以前の終値
- 13.75
- 始値
- 13.74
- 買値
- 13.84
- 買値
- 14.14
- 安値
- 13.67
- 高値
- 13.92
- 出来高
- 3.022 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.66%
- 1年の変化
- -4.81%
