OBDC: Blue Owl Capital Corporation

14.00 USD 0.16 (1.16%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OBDC ha avuto una variazione del 1.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.80 e ad un massimo di 14.03.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OBDC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.80 14.03
Intervallo Annuale
12.11 15.73
Chiusura Precedente
13.84
Apertura
13.87
Bid
14.00
Ask
14.30
Minimo
13.80
Massimo
14.03
Volume
4.094 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.16%
Variazione Mensile
-1.89%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.57%
Variazione Annuale
-3.71%
20 settembre, sabato