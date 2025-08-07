Valute / OBDC
OBDC: Blue Owl Capital Corporation
14.00 USD 0.16 (1.16%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OBDC ha avuto una variazione del 1.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.80 e ad un massimo di 14.03.
Segui le dinamiche di Blue Owl Capital Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.80 14.03
Intervallo Annuale
12.11 15.73
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.84
- Apertura
- 13.87
- Bid
- 14.00
- Ask
- 14.30
- Minimo
- 13.80
- Massimo
- 14.03
- Volume
- 4.094 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.71%
20 settembre, sabato