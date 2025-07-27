通貨 / MIN
MIN: MFS Intermediate Income Trust
2.69 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MINの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.69の安値と2.70の高値で取引されました。
MFS Intermediate Income Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
2.69 2.70
1年のレンジ
2.61 2.79
- 以前の終値
- 2.69
- 始値
- 2.70
- 買値
- 2.69
- 買値
- 2.99
- 安値
- 2.69
- 高値
- 2.70
- 出来高
- 82
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.37%
- 1年の変化
- -1.82%
