通貨 / MGX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MGX: Metagenomi Inc
2.14 USD 0.26 (13.83%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MGXの今日の為替レートは、13.83%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.91の安値と2.15の高値で取引されました。
Metagenomi Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGX News
- MGX co-invests with Silver Lake in Altera acquisition
- Earnings call transcript: Mount Gibson Iron Q4 2025 highlights strategic shift
- Metagenomi (MGX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Abu Dhabi's MGX could raise up to $25 billion for AI fund, Bloomberg News says
- Mistral in talks with VC firms, MGX to raise funds at $10 billion valuation, FT reports
- BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (ONC) Surges 4.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Eli Lilly's $1.3 Billion Verve Deal Signals Confidence In Gene Editing Space: Analyst - Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)
- Temasek joins Microsoft, BlackRock and MGX to develop AI infrastructure
- OpenAI has discussed raising money from Saudi Arabia, Indian investors, The Information reports
- Metagenomi CEO Thomas Brian sells shares worth $18,873
- KIA joins with MGX, BlackRock, GIP, and Microsoft
- Levi Strauss To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)
- Trump-Linked Stablecoin USD1 Fuels $2 Billion Binance–Abu Dhabi Power Move
1日のレンジ
1.91 2.15
1年のレンジ
1.23 4.92
- 以前の終値
- 1.88
- 始値
- 1.93
- 買値
- 2.14
- 買値
- 2.44
- 安値
- 1.91
- 高値
- 2.15
- 出来高
- 781
- 1日の変化
- 13.83%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 22.29%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 56.20%
- 1年の変化
- 0.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K