MGX: Metagenomi Inc

2.05 USD 0.09 (4.21%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MGX ha avuto una variazione del -4.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.05 e ad un massimo di 2.19.

Segui le dinamiche di Metagenomi Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.05 2.19
Intervallo Annuale
1.23 4.92
Chiusura Precedente
2.14
Apertura
2.18
Bid
2.05
Ask
2.35
Minimo
2.05
Massimo
2.19
Volume
365
Variazione giornaliera
-4.21%
Variazione Mensile
17.14%
Variazione Semestrale
49.64%
Variazione Annuale
-4.21%
