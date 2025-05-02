Valute / MGX
MGX: Metagenomi Inc
2.05 USD 0.09 (4.21%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MGX ha avuto una variazione del -4.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.05 e ad un massimo di 2.19.
Segui le dinamiche di Metagenomi Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.05 2.19
Intervallo Annuale
1.23 4.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.14
- Apertura
- 2.18
- Bid
- 2.05
- Ask
- 2.35
- Minimo
- 2.05
- Massimo
- 2.19
- Volume
- 365
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 49.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.21%
21 settembre, domenica