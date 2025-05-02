통화 / MGX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MGX: Metagenomi Inc
2.05 USD 0.09 (4.21%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MGX 환율이 오늘 -4.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.05이고 고가는 2.19이었습니다.
Metagenomi Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGX News
- MGX co-invests with Silver Lake in Altera acquisition
- Earnings call transcript: Mount Gibson Iron Q4 2025 highlights strategic shift
- Metagenomi (MGX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Abu Dhabi's MGX could raise up to $25 billion for AI fund, Bloomberg News says
- Mistral in talks with VC firms, MGX to raise funds at $10 billion valuation, FT reports
- BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (ONC) Surges 4.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Eli Lilly's $1.3 Billion Verve Deal Signals Confidence In Gene Editing Space: Analyst - Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)
- Temasek joins Microsoft, BlackRock and MGX to develop AI infrastructure
- OpenAI has discussed raising money from Saudi Arabia, Indian investors, The Information reports
- Metagenomi CEO Thomas Brian sells shares worth $18,873
- KIA joins with MGX, BlackRock, GIP, and Microsoft
- Levi Strauss To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)
- Trump-Linked Stablecoin USD1 Fuels $2 Billion Binance–Abu Dhabi Power Move
일일 변동 비율
2.05 2.19
년간 변동
1.23 4.92
- 이전 종가
- 2.14
- 시가
- 2.18
- Bid
- 2.05
- Ask
- 2.35
- 저가
- 2.05
- 고가
- 2.19
- 볼륨
- 365
- 일일 변동
- -4.21%
- 월 변동
- 17.14%
- 6개월 변동
- 49.64%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.21%
20 9월, 토요일