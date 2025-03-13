通貨 / MERC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MERC: Mercer International Inc
3.07 USD 0.02 (0.66%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MERCの今日の為替レートは、0.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.02の安値と3.08の高値で取引されました。
Mercer International Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MERC News
- Earnings call transcript: Mercer International Q2 2025 sees sharp EPS miss, stock drops
- Mercer (MERC) Q2 Revenue Falls 9%
- Mercer International Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MERC)
- Mercer Int earnings missed by $0.58, revenue fell short of estimates
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Mercer International (MERC) owner Kellogg buys $2.47 million in shares
- Many US employers plan to pare health benefits as weight-loss spending soars
- Marsh McLennan beats estimates as revenue rises 12% in second quarter
- Many US employers plan to pare health benefits as weight-loss spending soars
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Stung by high prices, Americans make their own weight-loss drugs
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Mercer International CEO Juan Carlos Bueno Estrada buys $30,160 in stock
- IRIDEX expands stock plan and amends charter
- Marsh McLennan Q1 2025 slides: Strong historical growth meets cautious outlook
- Mercer International Inc. Releases 2024 Sustainability Report
- No place to hide from any China-Taiwan conflict, investors say
- Glass House Brands files interim financial report
- Analysis-Australia’s pension funds start questioning US strategies
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Quarter - Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM), Mercer Intl (NASDAQ:MERC)
- Why Liberty Energy Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)
- Analysis-Investors hunt for tariff-proof trades as new trade reality hits
- Why Braze Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Argan (NYSE:AGX)
- Europe’s top money managers start to bring defence stocks in from the cold
1日のレンジ
3.02 3.08
1年のレンジ
2.80 8.28
- 以前の終値
- 3.05
- 始値
- 3.06
- 買値
- 3.07
- 買値
- 3.37
- 安値
- 3.02
- 高値
- 3.08
- 出来高
- 672
- 1日の変化
- 0.66%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.97%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -50.16%
- 1年の変化
- -55.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K