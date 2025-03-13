クォートセクション
通貨 / MERC
MERC: Mercer International Inc

3.07 USD 0.02 (0.66%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MERCの今日の為替レートは、0.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.02の安値と3.08の高値で取引されました。

Mercer International Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
3.02 3.08
1年のレンジ
2.80 8.28
以前の終値
3.05
始値
3.06
買値
3.07
買値
3.37
安値
3.02
高値
3.08
出来高
672
1日の変化
0.66%
1ヶ月の変化
-6.97%
6ヶ月の変化
-50.16%
1年の変化
-55.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K