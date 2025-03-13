货币 / MERC
MERC: Mercer International Inc
3.05 USD 0.12 (3.79%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MERC汇率已更改-3.79%。当日，交易品种以低点3.04和高点3.22进行交易。
关注Mercer International Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MERC新闻
- Earnings call transcript: Mercer International Q2 2025 sees sharp EPS miss, stock drops
- Mercer (MERC) Q2 Revenue Falls 9%
- Mercer International Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MERC)
- Mercer Int earnings missed by $0.58, revenue fell short of estimates
- Mercer International (MERC) owner Kellogg buys $2.47 million in shares
- Marsh McLennan beats estimates as revenue rises 12% in second quarter
- Stung by high prices, Americans make their own weight-loss drugs
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Mercer International CEO Juan Carlos Bueno Estrada buys $30,160 in stock
- IRIDEX expands stock plan and amends charter
- Marsh McLennan Q1 2025 slides: Strong historical growth meets cautious outlook
- Mercer International Inc. Releases 2024 Sustainability Report
- No place to hide from any China-Taiwan conflict, investors say
- Glass House Brands files interim financial report
- Analysis-Australia’s pension funds start questioning US strategies
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Quarter - Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM), Mercer Intl (NASDAQ:MERC)
- Why Liberty Energy Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)
- Analysis-Investors hunt for tariff-proof trades as new trade reality hits
- Why Braze Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Argan (NYSE:AGX)
- Europe’s top money managers start to bring defence stocks in from the cold
日范围
3.04 3.22
年范围
2.80 8.28
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.17
- 开盘价
- 3.18
- 卖价
- 3.05
- 买价
- 3.35
- 最低价
- 3.04
- 最高价
- 3.22
- 交易量
- 506
- 日变化
- -3.79%
- 月变化
- -7.58%
- 6个月变化
- -50.49%
- 年变化
- -55.34%
