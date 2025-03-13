Currencies / MERC
MERC: Mercer International Inc
3.17 USD 0.07 (2.26%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MERC exchange rate has changed by 2.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.06 and at a high of 3.28.
Follow Mercer International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MERC News
- Earnings call transcript: Mercer International Q2 2025 sees sharp EPS miss, stock drops
- Mercer (MERC) Q2 Revenue Falls 9%
- Mercer International Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MERC)
- Mercer Int earnings missed by $0.58, revenue fell short of estimates
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Mercer International CEO Juan Carlos Bueno Estrada buys $30,160 in stock
- Marsh McLennan Q1 2025 slides: Strong historical growth meets cautious outlook
- Mercer International Inc. Releases 2024 Sustainability Report
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Quarter - Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM), Mercer Intl (NASDAQ:MERC)
- Why Liberty Energy Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)
- Why Braze Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Argan (NYSE:AGX)
Daily Range
3.06 3.28
Year Range
2.80 8.28
- Previous Close
- 3.10
- Open
- 3.10
- Bid
- 3.17
- Ask
- 3.47
- Low
- 3.06
- High
- 3.28
- Volume
- 1.035 K
- Daily Change
- 2.26%
- Month Change
- -3.94%
- 6 Months Change
- -48.54%
- Year Change
- -53.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%