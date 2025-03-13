Valute / MERC
MERC: Mercer International Inc
2.86 USD 0.21 (6.84%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MERC ha avuto una variazione del -6.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.85 e ad un massimo di 3.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Mercer International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.85 3.02
Intervallo Annuale
2.80 8.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.07
- Apertura
- 3.02
- Bid
- 2.86
- Ask
- 3.16
- Minimo
- 2.85
- Massimo
- 3.02
- Volume
- 1.158 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- -13.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -53.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- -58.13%
21 settembre, domenica