QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MERC
Tornare a Azioni

MERC: Mercer International Inc

2.86 USD 0.21 (6.84%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MERC ha avuto una variazione del -6.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.85 e ad un massimo di 3.02.

Segui le dinamiche di Mercer International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MERC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.85 3.02
Intervallo Annuale
2.80 8.28
Chiusura Precedente
3.07
Apertura
3.02
Bid
2.86
Ask
3.16
Minimo
2.85
Massimo
3.02
Volume
1.158 K
Variazione giornaliera
-6.84%
Variazione Mensile
-13.33%
Variazione Semestrale
-53.57%
Variazione Annuale
-58.13%
21 settembre, domenica