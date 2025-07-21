通貨 / MD
MD: Pediatrix Medical Group Inc
16.59 USD 0.42 (2.60%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MDの今日の為替レートは、2.60%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.16の安値と16.68の高値で取引されました。
Pediatrix Medical Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
16.16 16.68
1年のレンジ
11.40 17.67
- 以前の終値
- 16.17
- 始値
- 16.29
- 買値
- 16.59
- 買値
- 16.89
- 安値
- 16.16
- 高値
- 16.68
- 出来高
- 864
- 1日の変化
- 2.60%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.49%
- 1年の変化
- 43.64%
