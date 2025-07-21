クォートセクション
MD: Pediatrix Medical Group Inc

16.59 USD 0.42 (2.60%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MDの今日の為替レートは、2.60%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.16の安値と16.68の高値で取引されました。

Pediatrix Medical Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
16.16 16.68
1年のレンジ
11.40 17.67
以前の終値
16.17
始値
16.29
買値
16.59
買値
16.89
安値
16.16
高値
16.68
出来高
864
1日の変化
2.60%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.81%
6ヶ月の変化
14.49%
1年の変化
43.64%
