货币 / MD
MD: Pediatrix Medical Group Inc
16.32 USD 0.19 (1.18%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MD汇率已更改1.18%。当日，交易品种以低点16.29和高点16.47进行交易。
关注Pediatrix Medical Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MD新闻
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Here's Why Pediatrix Medical Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Leerink Partners raises Pediatrix Medical Group stock price target to $17
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Danaher Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Post Holdings, Pediatrix Medical, Envista and Zions Bancorporation
- Should You Buy Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) After Golden Cross?
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- 4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High With Room to Rise Further
- 5 Stocks Scoring High on Relative Price Strength Metrics
- Pediatrix Medical Refills Its Buyback Prescription With $250M Dose
- Pediatrix Medical Group announces $250 million share buyback plan
- Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Is Up 11.93% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Pediatrix Medical Group stock price target raised to $16.50 by UBS
- Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- Here's Why Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Pediatrix Medical's Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Patient Volumes
- Jefferies lowers Pediatrix Medical Group stock price target to $19 on eAPTC concerns
- Pediatrix (MD) Q2 EPS Jumps 56%
- Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Pediatrix Medical earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Midland exploration raises $6.1 million in private placements
- Icon PLC (ICLR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
日范围
16.29 16.47
年范围
11.40 17.67
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.13
- 开盘价
- 16.34
- 卖价
- 16.32
- 买价
- 16.62
- 最低价
- 16.29
- 最高价
- 16.47
- 交易量
- 288
- 日变化
- 1.18%
- 月变化
- -4.39%
- 6个月变化
- 12.63%
- 年变化
- 41.30%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值