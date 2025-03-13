通貨 / IGMS
IGMS: IGM Biosciences Inc
1.27 USD 0.04 (3.05%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IGMSの今日の為替レートは、-3.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.27の安値と1.30の高値で取引されました。
IGM Biosciences Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
IGMS News
- Maze Therapeutics stock price target raised to $50 from $34 at H.C. Wainwright
- BTIGがMaze Therapeuticsの目標株価を強力なデータに基づき37ドルに引き上げ
- Maze Therapeutics appoints Misbah Tahir as chief financial officer
- IGM Biosciences earnings beat by $1.70, revenue topped estimates
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Igm Biosciences CFO Tahir sells $11k in stock
- Igm Biosciences CEO Harler sells $18k in shares
- Igm Biosciences CBO Decker sells $5611 in stock
- Pulse Biosciences appoints Steven T. Weber as principal accounting officer
- IGM Biosciences stock soars after Concentra acquisition deal
- Concentra to acquire IGM Biosciences for $1.247 per share plus CVR
- Igm biosciences CFO Tahir Misbah sells $1,825 in stock
- Igm Biosciences chief business officer Decker sells $1,140 in stock
- IGM Biosciences price target lowered to $1 from $2 at Truist
- IGM Biosciences earnings missed by $0.51, revenue fell short of estimates
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
1日のレンジ
1.27 1.30
1年のレンジ
0.92 22.50
- 以前の終値
- 1.31
- 始値
- 1.30
- 買値
- 1.27
- 買値
- 1.57
- 安値
- 1.27
- 高値
- 1.30
- 出来高
- 814
- 1日の変化
- -3.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.93%
- 1年の変化
- -87.72%
