IGMS: IGM Biosciences Inc
1.27 USD 0.04 (3.05%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IGMS exchange rate has changed by -3.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.27 and at a high of 1.30.
Follow IGM Biosciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGMS News
- Maze Therapeutics stock price target raised to $50 from $34 at H.C. Wainwright
- Maze Therapeutics appoints Misbah Tahir as chief financial officer
- IGM Biosciences earnings beat by $1.70, revenue topped estimates
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Igm Biosciences CFO Tahir sells $11k in stock
- Igm Biosciences CEO Harler sells $18k in shares
- Igm Biosciences CBO Decker sells $5611 in stock
- Pulse Biosciences appoints Steven T. Weber as principal accounting officer
- IGM Biosciences stock soars after Concentra acquisition deal
- Concentra to acquire IGM Biosciences for $1.247 per share plus CVR
- Igm biosciences CFO Tahir Misbah sells $1,825 in stock
- Igm Biosciences chief business officer Decker sells $1,140 in stock
- IGM Biosciences price target lowered to $1 from $2 at Truist
- IGM Biosciences earnings missed by $0.51, revenue fell short of estimates
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
Daily Range
1.27 1.30
Year Range
0.92 22.50
- Previous Close
- 1.31
- Open
- 1.30
- Bid
- 1.27
- Ask
- 1.57
- Low
- 1.27
- High
- 1.30
- Volume
- 814
- Daily Change
- -3.05%
- Month Change
- -1.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.93%
- Year Change
- -87.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%