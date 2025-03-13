货币 / IGMS
IGMS: IGM Biosciences Inc
1.27 USD 0.04 (3.05%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IGMS汇率已更改-3.05%。当日，交易品种以低点1.27和高点1.30进行交易。
关注IGM Biosciences Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IGMS新闻
- H.C. Wainwright将Maze Therapeutics股票目标价从34美元上调至50美元
- Maze Therapeutics stock price target raised to $50 from $34 at H.C. Wainwright
- Maze Therapeutics appoints Misbah Tahir as chief financial officer
- IGM Biosciences earnings beat by $1.70, revenue topped estimates
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Igm Biosciences CFO Tahir sells $11k in stock
- Igm Biosciences CEO Harler sells $18k in shares
- Igm Biosciences CBO Decker sells $5611 in stock
- Pulse Biosciences appoints Steven T. Weber as principal accounting officer
- IGM Biosciences stock soars after Concentra acquisition deal
- Concentra to acquire IGM Biosciences for $1.247 per share plus CVR
- Igm biosciences CFO Tahir Misbah sells $1,825 in stock
- Igm Biosciences chief business officer Decker sells $1,140 in stock
- IGM Biosciences price target lowered to $1 from $2 at Truist
- IGM Biosciences earnings missed by $0.51, revenue fell short of estimates
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
日范围
1.27 1.30
年范围
0.92 22.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.31
- 开盘价
- 1.30
- 卖价
- 1.27
- 买价
- 1.57
- 最低价
- 1.27
- 最高价
- 1.30
- 交易量
- 814
- 日变化
- -3.05%
- 月变化
- -1.55%
- 6个月变化
- -5.93%
- 年变化
- -87.72%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值