HFFG: HF Foods Group Inc
3.43 USD 0.16 (4.89%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HFFGの今日の為替レートは、4.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.28の安値と3.48の高値で取引されました。
HF Foods Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HFFG News
- HF Foods: Weathering Tariffs And Slowing Asian Restaurant Traffic (NASDAQ:HFFG)
- HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- HF FOODS GROUP INC. (HFFG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HF Foods delivers record Q2 results; shares rise
- Hf Foods earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- hf foods group inc. announces results of annual stockholders meeting
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
- hf foods group announces board changes and director compensation update
- VIDEO: How to analyze a stock like a pro with the CEO of HF Foods
- Exclusive: HF Foods Launches E-Commerce Platform For Restaurant Staff Nationwide - HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG)
- HF Foods: Tariffs And Inflation Are Setting Up A Tough Road Ahead (NYSE:SYY)
- Investors Look To Jobs Report For March As Conagra Brands, RH To Report Earnings
- HF Foods Shares Are Up Today: What's Going On? - HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG)
- EXCLUSIVE: HF Foods amends credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase, Comerica Bank
1日のレンジ
3.28 3.48
1年のレンジ
1.70 4.93
- 以前の終値
- 3.27
- 始値
- 3.38
- 買値
- 3.43
- 買値
- 3.73
- 安値
- 3.28
- 高値
- 3.48
- 出来高
- 188
- 1日の変化
- 4.89%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.85%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -28.24%
- 1年の変化
- -2.56%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K