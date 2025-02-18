Währungen / HFFG
HFFG: HF Foods Group Inc
3.40 USD 0.03 (0.87%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HFFG hat sich für heute um -0.87% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.31 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.44 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die HF Foods Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
3.31 3.44
Jahresspanne
1.70 4.93
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.43
- Eröffnung
- 3.44
- Bid
- 3.40
- Ask
- 3.70
- Tief
- 3.31
- Hoch
- 3.44
- Volumen
- 42
- Tagesänderung
- -0.87%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.92%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -28.87%
- Jahresänderung
- -3.41%
