HFFG: HF Foods Group Inc

3.40 USD 0.03 (0.87%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HFFG ha avuto una variazione del -0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.31 e ad un massimo di 3.49.

Segui le dinamiche di HF Foods Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.31 3.49
Intervallo Annuale
1.70 4.93
Chiusura Precedente
3.43
Apertura
3.44
Bid
3.40
Ask
3.70
Minimo
3.31
Massimo
3.49
Volume
244
Variazione giornaliera
-0.87%
Variazione Mensile
5.92%
Variazione Semestrale
-28.87%
Variazione Annuale
-3.41%
