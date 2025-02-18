Valute / HFFG
HFFG: HF Foods Group Inc
3.40 USD 0.03 (0.87%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HFFG ha avuto una variazione del -0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.31 e ad un massimo di 3.49.
Segui le dinamiche di HF Foods Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HFFG News
- HF Foods: Weathering Tariffs And Slowing Asian Restaurant Traffic (NASDAQ:HFFG)
- HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- HF FOODS GROUP INC. (HFFG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HF Foods delivers record Q2 results; shares rise
- Hf Foods earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- hf foods group inc. announces results of annual stockholders meeting
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
- hf foods group announces board changes and director compensation update
- VIDEO: How to analyze a stock like a pro with the CEO of HF Foods
- Exclusive: HF Foods Launches E-Commerce Platform For Restaurant Staff Nationwide - HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG)
- HF Foods: Tariffs And Inflation Are Setting Up A Tough Road Ahead (NYSE:SYY)
- Investors Look To Jobs Report For March As Conagra Brands, RH To Report Earnings
- HF Foods Shares Are Up Today: What's Going On? - HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG)
- EXCLUSIVE: HF Foods amends credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase, Comerica Bank
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.31 3.49
Intervallo Annuale
1.70 4.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.43
- Apertura
- 3.44
- Bid
- 3.40
- Ask
- 3.70
- Minimo
- 3.31
- Massimo
- 3.49
- Volume
- 244
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -28.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.41%
21 settembre, domenica