FUNC: First United Corporation - Common Stock

38.41 USD 1.88 (5.15%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FUNCの今日の為替レートは、5.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.87の安値と38.52の高値で取引されました。

First United Corporation - Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
36.87 38.52
1年のレンジ
24.66 42.50
以前の終値
36.53
始値
37.00
買値
38.41
買値
38.71
安値
36.87
高値
38.52
出来高
64
1日の変化
5.15%
1ヶ月の変化
3.39%
6ヶ月の変化
28.42%
1年の変化
24.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K