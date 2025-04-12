通貨 / FUNC
FUNC: First United Corporation - Common Stock
38.41 USD 1.88 (5.15%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FUNCの今日の為替レートは、5.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.87の安値と38.52の高値で取引されました。
First United Corporation - Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
36.87 38.52
1年のレンジ
24.66 42.50
- 以前の終値
- 36.53
- 始値
- 37.00
- 買値
- 38.41
- 買値
- 38.71
- 安値
- 36.87
- 高値
- 38.52
- 出来高
- 64
- 1日の変化
- 5.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.39%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 28.42%
- 1年の変化
- 24.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K