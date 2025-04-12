货币 / FUNC
FUNC: First United Corporation - Common Stock
36.75 USD 0.61 (1.69%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FUNC汇率已更改1.69%。当日，交易品种以低点36.07和高点37.40进行交易。
关注First United Corporation - Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FUNC新闻
- First United (FUNC) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Why First United Corporation (FUNC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- LNC, CMRE, FUNC: 3 AI Analyst Stocks Living on the Downside - TipRanks.com
- First United Corporation: Upside Isn't Over Yet (NASDAQ:FUNC)
- First United Corporation (FUNC) Could Be a Great Choice
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- First United Corp CEO Rodeheaver buys shares worth $5.2k
- First United director Boal buys shares worth $2,478
- First United Corporation (FUNC) Could Be a Great Choice
- First United earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- First United Corporation (FUNC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- First United Q1 2025 slides: Net income jumps 57%, outperforming regional bank peers
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- First United declares $.22 per share dividend for third quarter
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 13
日范围
36.07 37.40
年范围
24.66 42.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 36.14
- 开盘价
- 36.07
- 卖价
- 36.75
- 买价
- 37.05
- 最低价
- 36.07
- 最高价
- 37.40
- 交易量
- 56
- 日变化
- 1.69%
- 月变化
- -1.08%
- 6个月变化
- 22.87%
- 年变化
- 19.09%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值