FUNC: First United Corporation - Common Stock
38.19 USD 0.22 (0.57%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FUNC ha avuto una variazione del -0.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.36 e ad un massimo di 38.25.
Segui le dinamiche di First United Corporation - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FUNC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
37.36 38.25
Intervallo Annuale
24.66 42.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.41
- Apertura
- 38.21
- Bid
- 38.19
- Ask
- 38.49
- Minimo
- 37.36
- Massimo
- 38.25
- Volume
- 129
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.75%
21 settembre, domenica