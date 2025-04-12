QuotazioniSezioni
FUNC
FUNC: First United Corporation - Common Stock

38.19 USD 0.22 (0.57%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FUNC ha avuto una variazione del -0.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.36 e ad un massimo di 38.25.

Segui le dinamiche di First United Corporation - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
37.36 38.25
Intervallo Annuale
24.66 42.50
Chiusura Precedente
38.41
Apertura
38.21
Bid
38.19
Ask
38.49
Minimo
37.36
Massimo
38.25
Volume
129
Variazione giornaliera
-0.57%
Variazione Mensile
2.80%
Variazione Semestrale
27.68%
Variazione Annuale
23.75%
