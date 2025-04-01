通貨 / FMNB
FMNB: Farmers National Banc Corp
15.08 USD 0.40 (2.72%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FMNBの今日の為替レートは、2.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.75の安値と15.08の高値で取引されました。
Farmers National Banc Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
14.75 15.08
1年のレンジ
11.58 16.27
- 以前の終値
- 14.68
- 始値
- 14.75
- 買値
- 15.08
- 買値
- 15.38
- 安値
- 14.75
- 高値
- 15.08
- 出来高
- 185
- 1日の変化
- 2.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.96%
- 1年の変化
- 0.67%
