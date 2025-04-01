QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FMNB
Tornare a Azioni

FMNB: Farmers National Banc Corp

14.60 USD 0.48 (3.18%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FMNB ha avuto una variazione del -3.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.59 e ad un massimo di 15.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Farmers National Banc Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FMNB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.59 15.01
Intervallo Annuale
11.58 16.27
Chiusura Precedente
15.08
Apertura
15.01
Bid
14.60
Ask
14.90
Minimo
14.59
Massimo
15.01
Volume
362
Variazione giornaliera
-3.18%
Variazione Mensile
-2.67%
Variazione Semestrale
9.36%
Variazione Annuale
-2.54%
20 settembre, sabato