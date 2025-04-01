Valute / FMNB
FMNB: Farmers National Banc Corp
14.60 USD 0.48 (3.18%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FMNB ha avuto una variazione del -3.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.59 e ad un massimo di 15.01.
Segui le dinamiche di Farmers National Banc Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.59 15.01
Intervallo Annuale
11.58 16.27
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.08
- Apertura
- 15.01
- Bid
- 14.60
- Ask
- 14.90
- Minimo
- 14.59
- Massimo
- 15.01
- Volume
- 362
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.54%
20 settembre, sabato