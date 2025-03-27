通貨 / FGI
FGI: FGI Industries Ltd
7.43 USD 1.13 (13.20%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FGIの今日の為替レートは、-13.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.40の安値と8.45の高値で取引されました。
FGI Industries Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FGI News
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Home Depot Stock Up 10% in 3 Months: Is Holding Still the Best Move?
- Home Depot Nears Q2 Earnings Release: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- FGI Industries stock price target raised to $10 by Benchmark
- FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- FGI Industries Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FGI)
- FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- FGI Industries Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth continues amid margin pressure
- FGI Industries earnings missed by $0.61, revenue fell short of estimates
- TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Is Home Depot Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell at Its Current Price?
- Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.74%
- Ethan Allen (ETD) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- FGI Industries to implement 1-for-5 reverse share split effective Thursday
- Home Depot or FGI Industries: Where Should Investors Place Their Bets?
- Why Venus Concept Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 32%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)
- FGI Industries Q1 2025 presentation: 8% revenue growth overshadowed by declining margins
- FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
7.40 8.45
1年のレンジ
0.46 12.62
- 以前の終値
- 8.56
- 始値
- 7.71
- 買値
- 7.43
- 買値
- 7.73
- 安値
- 7.40
- 高値
- 8.45
- 出来高
- 238
- 1日の変化
- -13.20%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 73.60%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 864.94%
- 1年の変化
- 828.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K