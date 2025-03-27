クォートセクション
通貨 / FGI
FGI: FGI Industries Ltd

7.43 USD 1.13 (13.20%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FGIの今日の為替レートは、-13.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.40の安値と8.45の高値で取引されました。

FGI Industries Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

FGI News

1日のレンジ
7.40 8.45
1年のレンジ
0.46 12.62
以前の終値
8.56
始値
7.71
買値
7.43
買値
7.73
安値
7.40
高値
8.45
出来高
238
1日の変化
-13.20%
1ヶ月の変化
73.60%
6ヶ月の変化
864.94%
1年の変化
828.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K